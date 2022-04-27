Berea’s rich sports history was very much on display Saturday night at a banquet honoring the inaugural class of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building.
Billy Evans, Don Mills and Irvine Shanks were among the inductees. Organizers announced that the Madison County Library in Richmond will hang plaques honoring the first and future classes in its conference room.
Evans, a Berea native, was a standout tennis and basketball for Berea Foundation School, which was part of Berea College. He played both sports at the University of Kentucky from 1953-1955, including the 25-0 team in 1953-54 and won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic basketball team in 1956 with Bill Russell in Melbourne and later won a gold medal with the U.S. Pan-Am team.
His widow, Nancy, met him on the tennis court and they married in 1994 and he passed away in 2020.
“I knew him for two years before I knew his athletic achievements. He didn’t tell me he had an Olympic gold medal. His jersey is in the rafters of Rupp Arena. I didn’t know he played for Coach Adolph Rupp,” she said. “He just didn’t boast. He was very humble.”
She said he was an excellent tennis player, and often provided coaching to people on the courts.
“I was out hitting with a friend of mine who was a teaching pro and all of the sudden I felt these arms around me from behind saying no turn your body this way,” she said. “He wasn’t flirting, he was teaching. If he saw somebody and he could help, he would try.”
Shanks grew up in Richmond and was a standout basketball player at Richmond High School. The 6-foot-5 Shanks then broke the color barrier at Berea College on Feb. 4, 1954, becoming the first African-American player at Berea College, and two days later, became the first to black Mountaineer to play inside the state. He was the third black to play for a predominantly white team in Kentucky.
“We worked together about 20 years off and on, and we would ride to work together. I would ask him and he would tell me about different places they would go and he would have to go in the back door,” said Tony Shanks, Irvine’s middle child. “He said even though Kentucky was segregated, but after the game, every player would come up to him and said they enjoyed playing against him and that he was a class act. He went down to London and they ate at the Kentucky Fried Chicken and he had to go in the back and the team left.
“He tried to treat everybody the same. Once that chapter was done (basketball) he moved on to the next chapter and worked in the construction business.”
Don Mills was played basketball at UK after all-state seasons at Berea High School. Mills was the 6-foot-8 center on the “Fiddlin Five” national championship team. He averaged 12.8 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in the championship season.
Rick Allen, on behalf of Don Mills, accepted the recognition.
“Any conversation with Don is Don telling a story. Most of them have some moral implication, like hard work,” said Allen, who is married to Don’s daughter. “He wanted to say he appreciates the honor and sorry he couldn’t be here tonight.”
