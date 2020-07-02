After three months of eerie silence, the sounds of athletes working out was once again heard at Madison Southern and Berea Community.
This comes on the heels of the Kentucky High School Athletic Associations ruling to allow schools to begin the workout process on a limited basis starting June 15.
Madison Southern coaches came up with a joint venture called Safe, Organized, Accountable, and Respectful – S.O.A.R. – Camp.
According to Athletic Director Jay Simmons, groups of athletes participating in fall sports were able to work out in small groups of 10 during four 90-minute blocks spread out throughout the day on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
“On the football field, we have three groups of 10 going, and we have three groups of 10 in the classroom as well during each session,” Simmons said.
“On the football field, the athletes are working with the strength and conditioning coach on speed and agility drills.”
During classroom work, athletes are required to wear masks, and are positioned a minimum of six feet apart, Simmons continued.
Before entering the facility, all athletes and coaches undergo a temperature check and screening questions.
“We’re also giving them hand sanitizer, and before they leave the room, they’ll sanitize their desks,” Simmons explained.
A few miles away at Berea Community, according to Athletic Director Jerry Bingham, a similar scene is being played out.
Eight Berea Community teams have been OK’d to begin workouts, and will follow recommended social distancing rules, Bingham said.
“We’re practicing in a group of 10 or fewer,” he said.
“We’re recording temperature checks, and all non-participants, including coaches, are required to wear masks.”
There will be no sharing of water bottles, and the school is spreading out workout times to ensure enough time is allotted for proper cleaning and sanitizing.
Boys basketball coach Eric Swords said it is good to see players and coaches get to return to some normalcy.
“We are getting a lot accomplished as far as skill work,” he said.
“Even with the guidelines in place, it has just been great to get in the gym and be around the players.”
As of now, the workout sessions at both schools are limited in terms of contact, and Simmons said there are more pressing issues to tend to before figuring out when the contact phase will return.
“We haven’t determined a date for high-contact,” Simmons said. “That’s a tough one to figure out, especially since we (as a school) haven’t figured out the classroom setting or getting kids on a bus.
“I don’t see (physical workouts) anytime soon. I would be surprised if we start doing any of that before the middle of July.”
