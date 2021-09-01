The Berea Pirates had to switch gears last week as they traveled to Paris instead of hosting Nicholas County because of Covid-19. The trip to Paris did not go as planned as the Berea offense gained 66 total yards, including 25 yards rushing, in a 23-0 loss. By contrast, the Paris attack rolled up 325 yards total offense. Cameron Thompson recovered a fumble and Logan Abney recorded an interception in the loss. Berea will look to rebound this Friday when the Pirates (1-1) host Adair County (2-0).
Southern sidelined
Madison Southern was not able to take the field last Friday against George Rogers Clark due to Covid-19. As a result, Southern (0-3) had to forfeit the game per KHSAA policy. Additionally, this week’s game at Madison Central will also be a forfeit because of Covid-19. The Eagles are scheduled to return to action Sept. 10 when they host Lafayette.
Boys Soccer
• The Berea Pirates (2-3-2) picked up a pair of victories to go along with one tie last week. Berea knocked off Scott County (3-1) and Fleming County (8-0) and tied North Laurel (1-1).
Cannon Cummings notched two goals against Scott County, while John Wallhouser finished with six goals over the three-game stretch, including four against Fleming County.
• The Madison Southern Eagles (3-3) went 1-1 on the week, picking up a 6-2 win over Model while falling 1-0 against Corbin. Ru Lemmer scored twice against Model, while Parker Cody, Josh Tripp, Cam Hechemy and Garratt Wickersham each finished with a goal against Model.
Girls Soccer
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (6-0) kept up their winning ways with victories over Model (3-1) and Franklin County (7-0). Rebekah Christopher scored twice in each game, while Summer Stanton scored once in each contest. Mallory Robinson scored three times against Franklin County. Keeper Claire Cress finished with two-game stretch with 12 saves.
• The Berea Lady Pirates (3-2) got a forfeit win over Frankfort Christian because of Covid-19. There were no other games for Berea last week.
Prep Volleyball
• Madison Southern (5-0) knocked off Berea (6-4) last week, winning 3 games to none. The Lady Eagles were paced by Reece Estep’s nine kills. Kayla Atkins finished with 17 assists, while Chayse McCreath finished with 12 digs. Ally Skidmore and Breanna Dawes ended the match with 10 digs. Sophia Dobbins led Berea with seven kills, eight assists and 12 digs.
Lady Pirates knock off Barbourville
• The Berea Lady Pirates rebounded from the Southern loss to knock off Barbourville, 3-1. Sophia Dobbins finished with 12 kills, 10 assists and 10 digs.
Kadence Bertotto had 10 kills, while Aya Fouch finished with 24 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.