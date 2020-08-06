The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a missing juvenile in the area of 1139 South Dogwood Road on Wednesday.
Andrew Jackson ran out of the residence and fled into a wooded area on the property. The property has several acres. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Berea Fire/Rescue and Madison County Emergency Management are assisting with the search in efforts to locate the missing juvenile
Jackson, 13, was last seen wearing light grey-black jeans, black tennis shoes, black long sleeve shirt with Minecraft characters.
If seen please call 911 immediately with any details.
