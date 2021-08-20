The Berea Tourism Commission unanimously approved an $11,000 change order to upgrade the Berea mountain bike trail, located off of J.C. Chambers Road. The commission had previously committed $60,000 for the design and construction of the facility.
During a special called meeting Thursday, Interim City Administrator Shawn Sandlin told commissioners the change order would allow for the pump track, or practice area, to be paved, and thus save the city potential maintenance costs in the future, since the pump track will then better stand up against inclement weather.
“I think in the long run it will make it more sustainable, less susceptible to wash outs,” Sandlin told commissioners. In total, an additional 110 feet of asphalt will be laid on the pump track as a result of the order. “We believe it is essential that we pave this area. The maintenance in the coming years would be substantial, more than if we just went ahead and paved it at this point.”
Sandlin added if left unpaved, certain intersections of the pump tract would have to be re-graveled frequently.
At one point in the discussion, Commissioner Richard Thomas asked if the $11,000 would be the commission’s last payment on the mountain bike trail. Commissioner Charles Arnold replied that he is not willing to state that the tourism commission is done investing in the mountain bike trail, and that he hopes for future discussions about the evolving state of the facility. In total, city officials say they see a potential for up to 10 miles of mountain bike trails at that location.
“This is truly tourism because this bike path will bring folks to this community. Once this is advertised and once you combine this endeavor with the current trail system that we have, and we advertise that, then it’s going to bring tourists to this community,” Arnold said. “Whether they come for a weekend, or they spend money at McDonald’s, they’re here spending money, so this meets our objective.”
“I’m in favor of this today, but I reserve [the right for] discussion further about additional money,” Thomas said.
Arnold agreed. “I completely concur with that,” Arnold said, noting the commission had committed to discussing the project in future budget years.
Commissioner Laura Carpenter expressed her support for the proposal, noting that the additional asphalt seems reasonable given the amount of money that has already been invested. “I think we’re this far into the project and I’m very much in support of spending this money to finish it,” Carpenter said.
The change order was approved unanimously.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley recently told the commission he hopes the facility will be opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 11. In the meantime, mountain bike enthusiasts from the around the region are expressing their enthusiasm about the mountain bike trail, especially after a YouTube video was posted showing the progress at the facility. Berea Tourism reposted the video, calling attention to the city’s upcoming outdoor recreation attraction.
Fraley recently told the tourism commission that the property, which is owned by the Berea Industrial Authority, must be formally transferred back to the city for insurance purposes. He added the city’s strategy is to take industrial property that is unusable because of topography and then convert it to be used for recreational purposes for local citizens and tourists.
