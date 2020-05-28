Berea College is pleased to announce that the Governor’s orders allow us to re-open hiking trails on the Berea College Forest, including trails at The Pinnacles, Brushy Fork and Anglin Falls on Monday, June 1.
We recognize these trails play an important role in keeping the Berea community physically and mentally strong, and we thank you for your cooperation and understanding during the closure. It is a privilege for all of us to enjoy these trails and one we should carefully safeguard.
While the trails will open, at this time, the Forestry Outreach Center and all restrooms will remain closed. As the Governor has made clear, our ability to keep trails open across the state will depend on public willingness to follow social distancing guidelines.
Visitors are expected to remain in family groups of less than ten persons, and each group should do their best to stay at least 6 feet from other hikers. While masks will not be required when you are away from other hikers, best practice is to wear masks when passing others on the trail. Also, please practice Leave No Trace guidelines, especially with regard to carrying out all trash.
In order to keep the trails open, we need everyone’s cooperation in following these social distancing measures. Failure to do so could result in spread of the coronavirus which is still very much with us and deadly to some. In the event of outbreak of COVID-19 in the Berea area, the forest may again have to be closed.
We greatly appreciate your cooperation, and we look forward to seeing you on the trails.
(Berea College)
