Bernice Dunn, 90, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Saturday night March 6, 2021 at her home following a short illness. Born August 15, 1930 in Rockcastle County, she the second of eight children and the eldest daughter born to Ruffus and Frankie Jane (Miller) Gregory. A former resident of rural New Paris, Ohio, she had worked as the owner operator of B.Dunn Cleaning Service. Bernice was a member of the Living Faith Church of God in Richmond. An avid reader, she loved studying and learning from her Bible. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery and flower gardening, and was a history buff who learned by reading encyclopedias and history books. Being with her grandchildren brought joy to her heart.
Bernice is preceded in death on August 24, 2017 by her husband of 67 years Robert Edward Dunn; parents Ruffus and Frankie Jane; brothers Ernest and Oscar Gregory; sister Reva Abner; and son-in-law Donald Tschirgi in November of 2020.
She is survived by daughters Norma Jean Runion and husband Ron of Hiram, GA, Bonnie Gail Tschirgi of Eldorado, OH, and Sharon Wyatt of Richmond; grandchildren Heather (Brian) Earnshaw, Veronica Silvers, Matthew (Cindy) Runion, Cybil Parry and Robert (Michelle) Runion; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; brother Gillis (Mayme) Gregory; sisters Myrtle York, Geraldine Powell and Eva Lakes.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center – 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, Ohio
Pastor Allen Henderson presided, and concluded services with a brief closing ceremony at the graveside. Bernice was laid to rest beside beside her husband at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
