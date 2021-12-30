Changing jobs can be a challenge but some people help make the transition easy.
Betty Berryman was the first of four publishers I worked for while at the Winchester Sun and she was one of the first people I met when I began what became nearly a 15-year career. I remember walking into the office on my first day and the roaring sound of the presses was very much alive and well in 2001. As a matter of fact, it ran day and night. The paper had three shifts that printed commercial print as well as its own in-house publication.
Betty retired after the newspaper was sold to Schurz Communications in 2006 and passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 92. She was the first female president of the Kentucky Press Association and I currently sit on the KPA Board of Directors seat she once held before she was eventually elected by her peers to lead the KPA.
As the paper transitioned into new leadership, Betty moved into the retirement phase and would visit us from time to time and she always had a smile on her face. I could tell that she still had a passion for journalism and newspapering and could have probably kept running the paper for the 15-plus years that followed her retirement.
Within my first month or so on the job, all employees received a bonus and being a family-owned publication, we reaped the benefits of our own success and Betty made sure we were awarded for our hard work and that mattered coming from a newspaper that was owned by a cooperation that had long been taking over by cooperate companies who choose profit over people.
A couple of years into my journey at the Sun, we were short-staffed and I remember doing sports and news at the same time for a couple of weeks. The sacrifice didn’t go unnoticed as Betty gave name a “lightening strike” bonus for the extra work.
I wasn’t used to that and to be honest, it nearly brought me tears. Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings were routine under her leadership and so were year-end bonuses among other perks, such as personal time off days and birthdays.
Because of Betty, I felt at home in a city and county that eventually became my second home, although I made the commute from Richmond to Winchester, the paper allowed me to live in my home county, while working in a neighboring one.
She sought my opinion when she was putting the newspaper on the market and I advised not to sell to a particular newspaper group that owned several newspapers in the state. She listened to me and took my opinion to seriously, even though she didn’t have too at the time.
The little things matter I learned a lot while working for Betty at the Sun. She always treated me like family and welcomed me with open arms at a point in my career when I needed it the most.
Thank you, Betty for being an influence. It will never be forgotten.
