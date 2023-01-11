Bert Eva Neeley Clark, 81, widow of Cecil Clark, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Saint Joseph Berea.
Visitation was Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Davis and Powell Funeral Home with funeral services to follow on Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Darren Slone officiating, you may watch service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in the Anglin Cemetery on Anglin Falls Road in Rockcastle County.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
