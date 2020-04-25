FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a dip in both new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as well as deaths. He reported 171 new cases with five more Kentuckians losing their lives.
Three of the deaths occurred in Jefferson County, while Adair and Graves counties had one each. “I believe all five of these individuals were in senior living settings,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure this does not spread into more facilities and that we respond the right way."
Since Kentucky recorded its first positive case on March 6, the state has now seen 3,905 cases of the coronavirus, along with 205 deaths.
Long-term care facilities such as nursing home have been especially hit hard, with 602 cases reported among residents, 273 staff members and 94 deaths. That means 46 percent of those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus have been long-term care residents.
“This shows just how important what we’re doing is, and how important the decisions you make are,” Beshear said. “These are people’s parents and grandparents; and they would still be with us but for COVID-19.”
There was a group of protestors outside the Capitol who complained that Muslims were going to mosques for Ramadan, while Christians weren’t being allowed to go to church.
“Our orders apply to every single mass gathering, they don’t single out religion,” Beshear said. “To my knowledge, there isn’t a single mosque open across Kentucky. Those are fear tactics. Those are ways that people try to divide each other. We’re all Kentuckians right now. COVID-19 can attack and take the life of anybody, so let’s make sure we’re caring about everyone; everyone of different faiths and otherwise.”
He also reiterated that 11 drive-thru testing centers will be open next week, as the state continues to ramp up testing with corporate partners like Kroger, Walgreen and Walmart. There will be two each in Louisville and Lexington, with others in Bowling Green, Owensboro, Murray, Mt. Vernon, Cadiz, Hazard and Hopkinsville, with more coming.
“This is the direction we need to be going,” Beshear said. “This is a big increase in our testing capacity and availability. In fact, since we have opened up our Kroger sites to anyone wanting a test, we have seen very significant demand.”
The state is also stepping up their efforts to make sure those who have filed unemployment claims, which has seen over 550,000 claims since March 16, get their checks.
“If you signed up in March and you haven’t been helped, that is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “So we’re going to be working really hard this coming week trying to resolve all of those. You’re going to see some new resources coming out on Monday.”
