FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that he has issued a state of emergency for Kentucky due to the potential for severe weather, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding and high winds expected through the evening.
“This allows us to pre-position assets across Kentucky, to help if it’s needed,” he said during a Capitol press conference. "We already have 400+ Kentucky National Guard assembled for training, and they have been advised that we may need them in the response to this storm.”
The Governor noted that the Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort is now operating at level two, which is the second-highest state of readiness. “We have a team of meteorologists, transportation and communications staff, as well as State Police and Kentucky Emergency Management personnel. That should show the seriousness of what we expect.”
He said this will be a prolonged weather event for much of the day. “Do not think that you are going to be okay right after the severe thunderstorms move through, because the severe wind gusts will come after the storms, and given the level of the wind, will probably be more dangerous than rain event itself.”
His emergency order also activated the state’s anti-price-gouging laws, should it be required.
In order to give state employees time to get home before the worst of the weather hits, he closed state offices at 11:00 a.m.
The middle third of the state is most susceptible to severe weather, according to the Governor. “Locally damaging winds, as well as the corridor where we can see tornadoes. That is a lot of central Kentucky, including Bowling Green, even getting into the south central as far as Corbin and London, and certainly Louisville, Frankfort and Lexington areas.”
See the National Weather Service map that accompanies this story.
“The wind gusts will potentially be enough to move a tractor-trailer driving on the interstates, meaning these are dangerous road conditions,” Beshear stated. “Certainly, we think we will see winds of 55 miles per hour. I was told they could potentially reach 75 miles per hour. People ought to expect that some areas will lose power, as a result.”
He said state officials are working with people who are still in travel trailers due to last summer’s record flooding in eastern Kentucky and the December 2021 tornadoes, to let them know where they can go for shelter. A dozen emergency shelters have been opened in those areas.
