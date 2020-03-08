FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon that Kentucky now has four cases of the coronavirus.
Beshear, who was joined by State Public Health Commission Dr. Steven Stack and Acting Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander during a Facebook Live posting, said, “About an hour and a half ago, our state lab confirmed three new cases of the Novel Coronavirus, raising Kentucky’s total to four. Those three cases are based on tests run from Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson Counties. All of those individuals are in isolation.”
He said there was no additional information on the three new cases at this time since they were newly diagnosed, which includes the second case from Harrison County.
“Our epidemiologists are hard at work,” Beshear said, “but let me tell you that we are ready for this. I’ve been communicating and Dr. Stack is in constant communication with the cities of Lexington and Louisville, with their local health departments and with the judge-executive of Harrison County, the mayor of Cynthiana, and the head of WEDCO, the health department serving the Harrison County area.”
Beshear said 21 people have been tested for the coronavirus, resulting in 17 negative and four positive results.
“We expected cases in these counties, it was going to happen,” he said. “And folks, we’re going to have more positive tests that come back. But as long as we are ready, as long as we are working together, and as long as we all remain calm, we’re going to be okay.”
Beshear says the most important thing Kentuckians can do is practice good hygiene:
--Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
--Make sure you do not go to work if you feel sick.
--If your children are sick, keep them home from school.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” he said, “and we may have more suggestions and guidelines as we go forward. The coronavirus appears to be especially impactful to seniors, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a couple days ago that those over 60, as well as those that have lung, kidney or heart disease, should avoid large crowds. That is very important.”
He also urged those who feel well to check on seniors to make sure they are OK.
Social distancing is recommended for those at higher risk. The guidance includes information for those who might be at increased risk for COVID-19 to take actions to reduce risk of exposure, including:
• Staying at home as much as possible.
• Ensuring adequate supplies of medication, food, and other needs if staying home for prolonged periods of time.
• When going out in public, keeping away from others who are sick, limiting close contact (6 feet away) and washing hands often.
• Avoiding crowds.
Beshear signed a state of emergency on Friday, after the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed, enabling the state to ensure they have all the tools they need at their disposal, the State Emergency Operations Center remains activated, and Dr. Stack activated the Department Operations Centers at all the local health departments, to continually monitor the situation.
He also activated the commonwealth’s price-gouging laws, in collaboration with the attorney general’s office.
“Our consumer protection hotline exists to ensure that Kentuckians are not harmed by predatory pricing,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We will not tolerate businesses or individuals taking advantage of our citizens, and I encourage Kentuckians to immediately contact the hotline if they encounter suspected price gouging.”
Kentuckians should report suspected price gouging to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.
The state has established a special website on the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with Kentucky-0specific information and links to the CDC. Go to http://www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
For those without internet access you may also get information by calling (800) 722-5725.
