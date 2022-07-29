FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, toured parts of eastern Kentucky by air that have been devastated by flooding on Friday afternoon.
After returning to the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Beshear described what he saw. “As governor, I’ve done three plus flights or tours over flooded areas, and this is by far the worst.”
“In Perry County, a number of mudslides, roads that are impassable,” Beshear said. “While we didn’t get all the way into Hazard, I saw a number of homes that are nearly totaled. Jackson, the area around it in Breathitt County, devastated. Much of the city itself underwater. Hundreds of homes, ballfields, parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen.”
One good thing he pointed out, “I saw no fewer than six helicopters out there actively looking for people, calling to boat crews. We have people out there working so hard, and that are so skilled, to get people to safety. That’s a good sign, that we are marshaling the resources we need.”
Beshear reported Friday morning that there were 16 confirmed deaths and said after his tour they are receiving information about more loss of life, but will not have an official update until they are verified by the Department for Public Health.
FEMA Administrator Criswell said this was a good opportunity to get a first-hand look at the devastation. “We saw many homes that are still inundated, that the water has not receded. We also saw homes that I think are going to have access issues for some time, because the roads and bridges are out.”
She said FEMA will continue to work with the governor’s office, “to document what we saw today, and add additional assistance as warranted, based on what we just saw. We have urban search and rescue teams already on the ground, and we will continue, governor, to be able to support any of your live-saving needs, as well as they recovery from this really tragic event in eastern Kentucky.”
Beshear said, “Once the water recedes, more people can get out, we can get to equipment that we currently can’t, hoping to get to some of the water treatment facilities that have had to shut down. There are natural gas facilities we’ve had to shut down.”
He added, there are concerns that the water might come up again Monday and Tuesday, due to more rain in the forecast.
“We want to get people out of any area that we think may have additional problems, the Governor said. “We have to act quickly, once the water recedes Saturday, certainly before it rains again. Once the water goes down we can do a lot more, we can check on a lot more people, we can go door-to-door, to make sure everybody is okay.”
He also saluted officials in Benton and Mayfield, two cities hit hard by the western Kentucky tornado outbreak in December, who are sending personnel and supplies to aid in the eastern Kentucky flood relief effort, while still dealing with their aftermath.
“To hear how grateful they still are that the people of Kentucky were there for them, and they want to pay it forward. That’s a pretty good example for all of us.”
