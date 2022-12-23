FRANKFORT (KT) – Two deaths have been reported in Kentucky due to the winter storm that struck starting Thursday afternoon, dumping up to four inches of snow and winds have caused wind chill readings as low as -38.
During a Friday morning virtual media briefing at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths. “We lost one to a vehicle accident in western Kentucky, and one housing insecure individual in Louisville.”
His advice remains the same: “Stay inside. You can get frostbite in 20 to 30 minutes of exposure, although it can be very painful a lot earlier. It is too dangerous to be outside today.”
The Governor also urged people to stay off the roads. “While we think we’ve treated the roads very well, the fact that we have gusty winds of 40-50 miles per hour can create blizzard-like conditions very quickly and are leading to a number of accidents .”
At mid-day Friday, over 24,000 people were without electricity, so Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jerely Slinker had advice for those using back-up generators.
“Be sure you’re not using it inside,” he stated. “It’s dangerous and could cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which is a colorless and odorless gas. If you start feeling bad, get away from the source. Place generators 10-15 feet away from your house, and you should be safe.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray thanked Kentucky’s driving public for staying off the roads Thursday night. “Our crews overnight were able to do their work. I’ve gotten reports from our chief district engineers across the state, that they were very thankful folks were listening to our guidance to stay off the roads.”
Gray urged that people continue to avoid all but essential travel until Saturday. “We still have potential for whiteout conditions, we still have back-ups, we’ve had crashes and jack-knifed semis.”
Beshear pointed out that there is a silver lining, as the bitter cold will ease a little in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services.
He added, “Temperatures are not expected to rise above the freezing mark until Tuesday, but by Thursday highs could reach the 50s.”
