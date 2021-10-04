FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – “There are a number of rays of hope,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on Monday, during a Capitol press conference on COVID-19. “What is still really hard is the loss of life we continue to see, and that loss is preventable.”
One of those rays of hope he talked about is Kentucky’s positivity rate, which is the number of COVID-19 tests performed divided by the number of positive cases. “Our positivity rate is down to 9.31%. It is falling every single day, and that is what we want to continue to happen.”
There were 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 reported to state public health officials on Monday, which raises the pandemic total to 700,393. In addition, 26 more Kentuckians lost their lives to the coronavirus, increasing the number of deaths in the state to 8,906.
Beshear said there have now been two straight weeks of declining cases, after a small increase the week after Labor Day, and that the number of people in the hospital, as well as those in the ICU or on a ventilator, also continues to drop.
The governor said he is working on a plan to reward frontline workers and others for their hard work and encourage them to continue in their employment. In the next seven to 10 days, Beshear will send a recommendation and overall framework to the General Assembly to use $400 million in upcoming American Rescue Plan Act funding for essential worker bonuses. Individuals who stay in their roles for at least two full years after the start of the pandemic in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020, will be eligible.
These "essential worker hero bonuses," Beshear said, would include grocery, healthcare, EMS, firefighters, police officers, and factory workers in essential industries, but added many of the details still need to be worked out with legislators.
The governor also noted there will be several federal agencies meeting in October regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. On October 15 and 16, the discussion will be about approving booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. On October 26, the FDA will discuss authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old.
