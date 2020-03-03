FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced his support for legislation that would require health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.
“I believe health care is a basic human right and that everyone should be able to take their kids or their parents to see a doctor when they’re sick,” Beshear said during a Capitol press conference.
Beshear said the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, is vital to many in the state. “There are approximately 1.8 million Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions. Conditions like asthma, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and yes, even pregnancy is considered a pre-existing condition.”
He noted that three out of his four families fall into that category, including himself, with asthma. “We’re talking about Kentuckians with these types of conditions who could be kicked off their health care coverage, if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.”
On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States agreed to take up a federal case, Texas v. U. S., which if it throws out the ACA, Beshear fears, “would decimate the health care provided to millions upon millions upon millions of our fellow citizens.”
He continued, “Expanded Medicaid would be eliminated. If you want to know what that looks like, look at every state that hasn’t passed it and the widespread closures of rural hospitals. It would be hard for children to stay on their parents’ health care coverage.”
Other coverages that would be eliminated, according to Beshear: Guaranteed pregnancy coverage, substance use disorder treatment, older Kentuckians and women could be charged more in premiums.
Minter says her bill would keep the status quo, regardless of how the high court rules. “No insurance company should ever be able to add a few dollars to their bottom line, by tearing coverage away from the people who need it most.”
She told reporters that every member has a pre-existing condition of some type, including her son who was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes when he was 19 months old, so this legislation is needed.
“No one in our Commonwealth will ever see their coverage dropped, because they have a pore-existing condition,” she stated. “This is the right thing to do, for Kentucky’s economy, for Kentucky’s families and every Kentuckians who lives with a pre-existing condition.”
Her bill was introduced on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly and referred to the House Banking and Insurance Committee. However, it has not yet been heard.
