Bessie Ann Hayes Parsons, 77, of Nicholasville, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral Service 2:00 PM were conducted onSunday, September 12, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial followed in Parsons Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
