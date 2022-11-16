Berea College’s Center for Excellence in Learning through Service (CELTS), along with Berea College Alumni Relations and the Berea Food Bank, are teaming up to host a community event to help address food insecurity issues in the community.
The Better Together event will start with a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Berea City Park. Other events will include food, games and activities for kids, as well as a kids dash. Events will conclude at 11 a.m.
"The need at the Berea Food Bank continues to grow with demand higher than it was during the worst of COVID,” said Sarah Rohrer, associate director of CELTS. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of this collaboration – previously called the Hunger Hurts Food Drive. Eventually, we hope such work will not be so urgent; we hope the future includes people having access to the food they need. But for now, we want to make sure our neighbors and their families have food to eat today, tomorrow, and next week. We’re excited this event will help to continue our collaboration with the Berea Food Bank – both to help address food insecurity issues, and to raise awareness of the need.”
The Berea Food Bank uses the funds raised to provide families in need of support with quality foods and to support their newer efforts like collaborations with the Berea Police Department and Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.
The 5K run/walk registration fee is $33. All registration fees support the Berea Food Bank. Elementary-aged children received a code from their school to reduce their registration rate to $5.
To register for the runs, or for more information about the event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Berea/BetterTogether5KBerea
