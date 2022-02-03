In Madison County, citizens can see “Now Hiring” signs in almost every business window.
Most companies are also offering enticing incentives and benefits packages, as well as competitive pay. This is no different for Madison County Schools. The local school district currently has a wide array of open positions available in every department.
One position particularly that has become scarce is substitute teachers, but this is not necessarily something to only blame on the pandemic according to Erin Stewart, Community Education/ Public Information Officer.
“We believe the pandemic has expedited the decrease in numbers of available active substitutes, but we were seeing a trend in decreased applications for all positions prior to COVID-19,” she said. “Certainly, we know that many of our substitute teachers prior to the pandemic were retired teachers and many of those folks have understandably chosen not to return.”
When specific to the current amount of needed substitute teachers in the district, Stewart added, “In 2019, we averaged a list of active substitutes (meaning substitutes who were employed and eligible to fill a position) that was around 500. Today that same active list is more in the 250 range.”
The staff of Madison County Schools has truly operated as a team during this strenuous time. To meet coverage, intervention teachers and even administrators are filling in for classroom teachers who need to be out. Some classroom teachers have even utilized their planning periods to cover another classroom aside from their own. If applying to become a substitute teacher, incentives have also been created.
“In September, the Board of Education voted to add incentive pay for substitutes,” she said. “That incentive pay is an additional $25 for those who work on Mondays and Fridays and an additional $25 for those who work consecutive days in a pay period.”
The district transportation department is also dealing with several bus driver vacancies.
“We have 17 positions open and that is not counting COVID-19, those in quarantine, illness, if someone is out of town, or just needs a day off,” said Shane Lakes, Director of Transportation for Madison County Schools.
When fully staffed, the district has around 150 drivers as well 70-75 monitors and aides.
“There was a national driver shortage before COVID but Covid hasn’t helped,” he said. “It’s gotten worse.”
However, despite the lack of drivers, the Transportation department is still tackling their routes. Mechanics and office staff have stepped up and are driving routes daily as well as Lakes who has additionally been driving routes to meet coverage.
“I have an excellent staff,” Lakes said.
Lakes added his department is taking the challenge one day at a time. Each morning and evening, the team carefully constructs the schedule together by doubling routes, combining routes, and managing their time wisely.
———
If citizens are interested in becoming a bus driver; the position is 4 hours a day, but considered full-time, good benefit package, and pay begins at $15.65 if no experience. After one year of employment, the pay rises to $18.55. Lakes explained certain criteria would need to be met such as criminal background check, drug screening, completed physical, and a reasonable driving record.
Candidates need to participate in paid training for 4 weeks and complete their Class B CDL with Student/Passenger Endorsement.
“We will work with your schedule on training,” Lakes said. “We have several trainers.
“We will just help anyway we can. We will also handle all expenses for training. If a person is interested, they can call (859) 624-4515. We would love to have you. We also need monitors and aides as well.”
All open positions for Madison County Schools can be viewed at https://madisonky.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.