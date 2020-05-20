Betty E. Willis Anglin, 84, of Walton, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Hospice Care. Born in Berea, KY on October 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Grace Willis.
There will be a private service held at the convenience of the family, with a nephew, Rev. Paul Anglin, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery.
