Betty Jean Hisle Richardson, 81, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice in Lexington
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Isaacs Cemetery in Rockcastle County.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,
