Mrs. Betty Tevis Miller, 88, the widow of David Burnam “Dock” Miller, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Richmond on January 6, 1934, to the late George Tevis and Iva Jean Campbell. Mrs. Miller accepted Christ and became a member of The First Baptist Church in Richmond at an early age. She was a graduate of Richmond High School and was a retired outreach worker for the Kentucky River Foothills Community Action Council. She retired having over 45 years of service.
She was known in the community as “the woman who could get things done.” She helped establish the New Liberty Homeless Shelter, served on the Human Rights Commission, started the Senior Citizen Feeding Program and helped establish the first Food Bank in Richmond. She was one of the first Head-Start Recruiters and through Kentucky River Foothills, she enabled transportation to medical appointments for people in the community.
Mrs. Miller was recognized for her many contributions to this community and to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was named a Kentucky Colonel, named Woman of the Year by the Richmond Professional Women and received the Women of Courage-Elizabeth Chenault Bennett Founders award. The park at the Richmond Teen Center was named in her honor, The Betty Miller Park.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters: Kathy J. Miller and Jacqueline Miller Smith; and one brother, James Tevis.
She is survived by five children: David B. Miller II, John M. Miller (Barbara), Ann Miller, Theodora E. Miles and Helen Bowles (William); eleven grandchildren: Beth Mullins, Dr. Lauren Miller, Jonathan Miller (Victoria), Anna Miller, Jacob Miller, Sophie Miller, Zoe Miller, Malik Bowles, Alexis Bowles, Michael Miller and Brandon Smith; one great-grandchild: Vivian Miller; two sisters-in-law: Olivia Yarbrough and Naomi Miller as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially her devoted friend Elaine Herron.
Funeral services were conducted at 12:00 Noon Monday at The First Baptist Church. Dr. Robert R. Blythe and Dr. Frank W. Houston officiated and interment followed at Madison Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Miller’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Sammy Letcher, Stanley Miller and Kay Cosby Jones.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Liberty Family Homeless Shelter, 123 Pine Street, Richmond, Kentucky 40475.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.