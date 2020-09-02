Beulah F. Pingleton Johnson, age 76 of Berea, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Funeral services were Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Valley Baptist Church on Copper Creek Road. Pastor Jeff Draper and Bro. Chris Davidson officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
