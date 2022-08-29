Beverly addresses Rotary

After opening the meeting with the four-way test, President Frederiksen reiterated the emphasis from the national level for Rotarians to shoulder a project such as, “Empower Girls.” After some discussion relative to human trafficking, he gave member Jim Davis the floor to introduce the speaker, Rose Beverly. Beverly comes to Berea from Idaho to serve as the city administrator.
She defined her position as well as its responsibilities. She had much praise for the working relationships of the ten department heads of Berea City Government. She mentioned the resurfacing of streets as a current project plus long range financial planning. She indicated any future issues will likely be related to inflation with its ‘rising costs of simply doing business.’
She sees Berea as a well-balanced community with friendly, hard-working people. She did mention the emotional impact of seeing the deep appreciation from the citizens of Hazard with the donated police cruisers from the city. She shared that she personally had never witnessed a disaster of such breadth. Treasurer Wayland reported that members had donated $530 to the
Rotary Club of Pikeville which was hard hit by recent floods. In closing the meeting,
Fredericksen encouraged members to support the Celtic Fest being held in Berea on the weekend.
Ginny and Reed Barnett were guests. The next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 6 , will be at the Smokehouse Grill. Past President Rita Davis will host the speaker. A week later on Monday the 1 th the club will enjoy a social evening for “Woodsongs” at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington.
