Beverly Ann Webb Conner

Beverly Ann Webb Conner, fondly known to everyone as “Cornbread Red”, 57, of Richmond died Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center.

Funeral service was at 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Revival Tabernacle. Pastor David Lamb officiated and burial follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens. 

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

