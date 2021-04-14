Beverly Ann Webb Conner, fondly known to everyone as “Cornbread Red”, 57, of Richmond died Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center.
Funeral service was at 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Revival Tabernacle. Pastor David Lamb officiated and burial follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
