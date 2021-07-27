The City of Berea hired its next City Administrator in a special called meeting Tuesday night at Berea City Hall.
Rose Beverly, currently city administrator for the City of Aitkin in Minnesota, was chosen to succeed David Gregory, whose retirement is effective Saturday. Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin was named interim city administrator and will serve in that capacity until Beverly’s contract is finalized.
"Rose was very strong throughout the panel interview process," Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. "Her experience as a current City Administrator was very important in the evaluation process and we expect her to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with her and welcoming her Berea as the chief operating officer for our city."
Following an executive session, members of the Berea City Council voted 7-1 to approve Beverly’s hiring, with council member Jerry Little voting against the move.
* For more details on this developing story, see this week’s edition.
