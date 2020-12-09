Citizen obituary

Beverly Sue Woodyard Eads, 85 of Berea, went home to be with the Lord whom she loved, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. 

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at noon. Rev. Harold (Achee) William Eads and Tyler Simpson officiated. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Lakes Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.

