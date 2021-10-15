When Rose Beverly formally introduced herself to the Berea City Council last month, the new city administrator said long-range planning would be among her top priorities, whether it is helping develop the local economy or plans to maintain and expand city infrastructure.
Beverly, 39, comes to Berea with experience as a small business owner, working mom, health administrator, elected official, and municipal administrator, having most recently served approximately 13 months as the city administrator in Aitkin, Minnesota.
What sparked Beverly’s interest in public service was a desire to see more businesses come to her hometown of Arco, Idaho, she recalled. At the time, she owned a combination fuel station/restaurant, but while other Idaho communities were growing, hers was losing population, and in Beverly’s view, also losing out on economic opportunities. When it seemed county officials weren’t responsive to public calls to address economic development, Beverly run for Butte County Commission, unseating a long-time incumbent and becoming the first woman elected to that position.
“I didn’t ever intend to run for public office, but I was trying to make changes because I saw that the community we were in was dying,” Beverly said. “There were two cities in the state of Idaho that were losing population, and ours was one. We had so much opportunity, but no one was grabbing hold of it.”
Beverly said she knew someone had to be proactive in seeking assistance from the state level, or opportunities for development would keep passing by. “That is what drove me, because I knew in economic development, if you’re not growing, you’re dying, and that’s what was happening,” Beverly said. “I saw that with my business, and businesses were just shutting down left and right. It wasn’t just economic development but the future of the town at stake.”
That desire to affect change ultimately led Beverly to a career in public administration. After stint as a both a business owner and medical staff coordinator for the Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, as well as a Butte County commissioner, Beverly was hired as the city administrator of Aitkin, Minnesota, a rural town approximately two hours north of Minneapolis.
She said she was drawn to Berea because of its on-going efforts in economic development. Perhaps more importantly, public officials and business leaders here seem to work together for success, Beverly said.
“I find economic development to be quite important, and it seems to me that Berea is extraordinarily diversified in economic development,” said Beverly. “You have tourism, the college is here, there’s industry, and the planning they are putting into industry is just really forward thinking. To be able to be part of a team that’s already working on that seemed like something I would be grateful to do. Everybody seems to be working together here and it’s a really good feeling.”
A significant part of Berea’s economic development strategy in recent years has been the bid to attract more visitors interested in adventure tourism, whether it is advertising the city’s network of shared-use paths, the Silver Creek Bike Park, or getting the word out about hiking the Pinnacles. Beverly said as a person coming from the frigid environs of Minnesota, Kentucky’s relatively mild winters are a welcome change for her.
“One of the things I was looking for was someplace where I could recreate year around. So, I’m excited about hiking here and outdoor recreation. It’s a big deal to me,” said Beverly, who added that while trails were a priority in Aitkin, Berea seems to be investing even more. “I’m impressed with Berea and I don’t know how it is all over Kentucky, but it seems they do really care in this community about trails and outdoor recreation and it’s impressive. I’ve never seen a community put so much into their trail system.” Beverly noted one of her goals in Berea is to come up with a long-term plan to ensure that the trails and other city infrastructure are well maintained for years to come.
When asked if anything surprised her about Berea and Kentucky, Beverly said she has been most impressed with two things; how welcoming people are, and the natural beauty of Madison County and Kentucky.
“The friendliness doesn’t feel forced, it feels genuine,” Beverly said. “I have really enjoyed that. And I’ve enjoyed just how beautiful it is here. This place is special.”
