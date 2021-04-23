W
e really enjoyed riding our bicycles when we were kids. Our poor older brother Dwayne, taught us girls (three) how to ride bikes. One of my sisters would get so frustrated. She would throw that bike down and stalk away. She thought she would never get the balance of it.
Finally, we all succeeded. Learning to ride was frustrating and scary, but it was worth the freedom.
One time I had my youngest sister on the back of my bike. I was going to ride down the hill onto the road. Only I rode into the ditch instead. The front wheel stuck, flinging both of us onto the road. Her glasses were sitting in the middle of the road. Fortunately, neither one of us was hurt. I am thankful that helmet use is promoted more now. Safety first.
Our Mom didn’t like to let us ride on the main highway when we were younger. So we had our fair share of scrapes from wrecking our bikes on gravel. Can you remember that sting on your palms and knees? I think most kids in the summer had a few scabs from wiping out on bikes.
It’s a great time to bike with the whole family. Hopefully, you won’t suffer any mishaps I encountered. You should ride by the Boone Tavern. Make sure to view the back courtyard area. There are so many beautiful tulips and other spring flowers. It would be beautiful at night with the lights. You can continue to the Berea College campus for more flowers. You need to be quick because the tulips don’t last very long.
If you don’t think you have enough pedal power, don’t worry. You can rent an e-bike at Get Outside Kentucky. I just saw a friend post about using them, and it looked like fun. You can enjoy biking all day. When you get pooped out, let the bike supply the power. Get out and enjoy our beautiful bike trails around Berea.
