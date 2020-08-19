Billie Faye Hughes Pool, 93, gently completed her home-going on Thursday, 13, August 2020, at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center in Abilene, Texas, where she had lived for the last few years. Billie’s parents, Karl Leslie Earl Hughes and Lela Pearle (Eaton) Hughes, brought Billie into the world on 14 August 1926 in Rotan, Fisher County, Texas. Billie completed elementary school at Cedar Point School, a few miles east of Seminole, Texas, later graduating from Seminole High School on 28 May 1943.
Given the current pandemic, for now, the family had an interment service at the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole, on Saturday, 15 August 2020. The family will hold a memorial service for Billie at a later time.
