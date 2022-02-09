Billy E. Richardson

Billy E. Richardson, 43, Berea, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the UK Hospital in Lexington

Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Pastor John Doss officiated and burial followed in the Wallaceton Cemetery.

Combs, Parsons and Collins was in charge of arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you