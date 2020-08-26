Billy Gene Sandusky, 73 of Berea, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born in Middletown, Ohio to Gertrude Lawson Berry and the late Claude Sandusky. Funeral services were Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Crestview Holy Sanctuary. Brother Greg Cress officiated. Burial with full military honors followed at Madison County Memorial Gardens.
