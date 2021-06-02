Mr. Billy Gene Sigmon, 76 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on September 23, 1944 the son of James Marcus and Sally Minnie Bullen Sigmon. He had been a life-long farmer and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Thompson Sigmon; his children, Darren and Renee Sigmon, Carol Sigmon, Bonnie Sigmon, Leann Garrison, and Kristin and Brian Nunn; a brother, Jack and Patty Sigmon; eight grandchildren, Savanna Reeves, Logan Sigmon, Kaiden Nunn, Makaylee McNally, Makenna McNally, Matthew Garrison, Mason Garrison, and Melody Garrison; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are a special nephew, Marcus Sigmon; special friends, Sam and Donna Hicks; a special cousin, Brenda Kay Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marcus and Sally Sigmon; his grandparents, Tom and Vula Sigmon, and Dewey and Flora Bullen; and a sister, Joyce Faye Gabbard.
Funeral services for Mr. Sigmon were conducted Sunday, May 23 in the barn on the Sigmon Family farm. Speakers included John Polly, Danny McKinney, Neal Sluder, Tommy Harold Mink, and Thomas Wagner. Burial was in the Rimmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jesse Coffey, Dylan Hensley, Marcus Sigmon, Justin Thompson, Nate Thompson, and Zach Thompson. Honorary pallbearers were: Jeff Hawk, Mark Hopkins,Terry Lawson, Tim McNally, and Tom Mills.
Arrangements were by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home.
