Billy Wagers, 74, of Berea died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville. He was a life-long resident of Berea born February 12, 1946, son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Powell Wagers, graduate of Berea High School, Valedictorian Class of 1964, graduate of University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy, Valedictorian Class of 1969, and was owner and pharmacist at Berea Drug for 47 years.
Funeral services were Monday, October 12, 2020. Pastors Mark and Lisa Caldwell-Reiss officiated and burial will follow in Berea Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
