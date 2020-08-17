July 1
• A boy was born to Kendra and Benjamin Chaney of Ravenna.
July 2
• A girl was born to Bryana Harlan and Khareem Franklin of Richmond.
• A girl was born to Samantha and Anthony McKinney of Mt. Vernon.
July 4
• A girl was born to Jennifer Mascenic and Bobby Crepack of Berea.
July 5
• A girl was born to Sarah and Kevin Watts of Richmond.
July 7
• A girl was born to Miranda and Wesley McHargue of Mt. Vernon.
• A boy was born to Jessica and Isaac Neal of Richmond.
July 14
• A boy was born to Melissa Robinson of Irvine.
• A girl was born to Emily Bowling and Phillip Tartt of Richmond.
July 15
• A girl was born to Diamond Murphy and Dmitri Carter of Richmond.
• A girl was born to Natisha and Michael Harrod III of Richmond.
July 16
• A boy was born to Courtney and Gregory Dargavell of Richmond.
July 17
• A girl was born to Takela Brewer and Mike Terry of Beattyville.
• A boy was born to Hannah Robinson of Berea.
July 18
• A boy was born to Jacqueline and John Harding of Richmond.
• A girl was born to Haley Wynn and Nicholas Harrison of Berea.
