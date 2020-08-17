Citizen births

July 1

• A boy was born to Kendra and Benjamin Chaney of Ravenna.

July 2

• A girl was born to Bryana Harlan and Khareem Franklin of Richmond.

• A girl was born to Samantha and Anthony McKinney of Mt. Vernon.

July 4

• A girl was born to Jennifer Mascenic and Bobby Crepack of Berea.

July 5

• A girl was born to Sarah and Kevin Watts of Richmond.

July 7

• A girl was born to Miranda and Wesley McHargue of Mt. Vernon.

• A boy was born to Jessica and Isaac Neal of Richmond.

July 14

• A boy was born to Melissa Robinson of Irvine.

• A girl was born to Emily Bowling and Phillip Tartt of Richmond.

July 15

• A girl was born to Diamond Murphy and Dmitri Carter of Richmond.

• A girl was born to Natisha and Michael Harrod III of Richmond.

July 16

• A boy was born to Courtney and Gregory Dargavell of Richmond.

July 17

• A girl was born to Takela Brewer and Mike Terry of Beattyville.

• A boy was born to Hannah Robinson of Berea.

July 18

• A boy was born to Jacqueline and John Harding of Richmond.

• A girl was born to Haley Wynn and Nicholas Harrison of Berea.

