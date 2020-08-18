July 19
• A boy was born to Tiffany and Christopher Beaty of Irvine.
July 20
• A boy was born to Jasmine Wilder and Cody Goodie of Berea.
July 21
• A girl was born to Danielle and Steven Hutchinson of Richmond.
• A girl was born to Jennifer and Michael Hopkins of Berea.
• A girl was born to Hannah McIntosh and Denny Willoughby of Beattyville.
July 22
• A boy was born to Chrystal Taylor and Zachary Collins of Berea.
• A girl was born to Skylar Roll and Alexander Cabrera of Richmond.
• A girl was born to Caitlin and Bobby Charlton of Berea.
• A girl was born to Samantha Isaacs of Richmond.
July 23
• A girl was born to Valerie and Steve Shisley of Richmond.
• A boy was born to Elizabeth and Brandon White of Richmond.
• A boy was born to Samantha Masengale and Marcus Burdette of Berea.
July 24
• A girl was born to Ashley and Dylan Williams of Richmond.
July 27
• A girl was born to Brittany and Zach Ellison of Crab Orchard.
July 28
• A girl was born to Stephanie Bowman and Bobby Bryant of Beattyville.
July 30
• A girl was born to Brandy Robinson and Richard Vanderpool of Berea.
July 31
• A girl was born to Jamie and Joshua Newton of Berea.
