Citizen births

July 19

• A boy was born to Tiffany and Christopher Beaty of Irvine.

July 20

• A boy was born to Jasmine Wilder and Cody Goodie of Berea.

July 21

• A girl was born to Danielle and Steven Hutchinson of Richmond.

• A girl was born to Jennifer and Michael Hopkins of Berea.

• A girl was born to Hannah McIntosh and Denny Willoughby of Beattyville.

July 22

• A boy was born to Chrystal Taylor and Zachary Collins of Berea.

• A girl was born to Skylar Roll and Alexander Cabrera of Richmond.

• A girl was born to Caitlin and Bobby Charlton of Berea.

• A girl was born to Samantha Isaacs of Richmond.

July 23

• A girl was born to Valerie and Steve Shisley of Richmond.

• A boy was born to Elizabeth and Brandon White of Richmond.

• A boy was born to Samantha Masengale and Marcus Burdette of Berea.

July 24

• A girl was born to Ashley and Dylan Williams of Richmond.

July 27

• A girl was born to Brittany and Zach Ellison of Crab Orchard.

July 28

• A girl was born to Stephanie Bowman and Bobby Bryant of Beattyville.

July 30

• A girl was born to Brandy Robinson and Richard Vanderpool of Berea.

July 31

• A girl was born to Jamie and Joshua Newton of Berea.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you