By Leslie Barlow • Citizen Staff Writer
If you ask Rex Layne how old he is, he will proudly tell you that he is 100-2 with a huge smile on his face. The Berea resident celebrated his 98th birthday July 21.
Layne has packed a lot into his 98 years. He is a World War II veteran, graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Virginia, and a retired agricultural science teacher who taught everywhere from Kentucky to Hawaii to American Samoa.
He also is a 40-year member of the Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). His Patriot ancestor was Isham Layne, who received a 400-acre land grant in what is now Berea for his service during the Revolutionary War.
“I’ve enjoyed most all of my life,” Layne said the day after his birthday.
Layne was drafted into the United States Army in 1943 during his first year at Berea College. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant while in the United States Army Medical Corp and served stateside as a surgical technician. After being discharged in 1946 he completed his education at U.K. using the GI Bill. He earned his Masters degree in 1960 at UVA.
His teaching career began in 1949 in Kentucky and ended in 1972 in Hawaii, with many stops in between before returning to Berea for his retirement.
“I grew up in Berea and after traveling and teaching, I came home,” he said.
These days, Layne spends his time at the Berea Senior Citizens Center where he participates in hour-long exercise classes three days per week. He has been attending the classes for about 15 years.
“I’m the oldest member of the 25 people there,” he said. “But it’s very enjoyable and it keeps me going and I stay strong.” He’s also proud that he hasn’t missed a Sunday School class for the past six months.
“I have chauffeurs that drive me to exercise class and church. They keep me going.”
To celebrate his big day, Layne was honored by the SAR with a 40-year service pin, a war service medal for WWII, and a veterans pin. Members of the organization showed up at his house dressed in period costume to present him with the honors along with a birthday cake.
The group was joined by members of the Berea and Richmond Police Departments who presented him certificates and challenge coins in honor of his service to his country.
“I looked outside and four police cars were in front of my house,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, what a surprise.’”
On his birthday-eve, his friends from the senior citizens center celebrated with pizza and cake. And the morning of his birthday, his Sunday School class treated him to a Cracker Barrel breakfast and cake.
“I’ve had three birthday cakes, three parties, and I’m doing fine,” he said.
Layne gives credit for his longevity to genetics.
“I had a first cousin that made it to 100 and an aunt who was 96 and grandparents who made it to 97 and 90,” he said. “I think it comes down to family history, a healthy diet, and exercise of the body and mind,” he said. “Just try to stay positive in every situation”
As he reflected on his life, Layne said he enjoyed being a teacher and meeting different people throughout his life’s travels.
“I’ve enjoyed my life and I’m looking forward to being 100-1,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.