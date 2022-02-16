Births: Baptist Health Richmond: January 25 - February 1, 2022

Jan. 25

• Twins (boy/girl) born to April Ray and Larry Schmidt of Richmond

 Jan. 26

• Son born to Grace Miller and Cameron Beck of Richmond

• Son born to Michaela and Jon Stamper of Richmond

 Jan. 27

• Son born to Mackenzee and Dakota Jones of McKee

• Daughter born to Krissa Abney and Anthony Forjone of Irvine

 Jan. 31

• Son born to Martha and David King of Richmond

• Son born to Kayla and Brandon Haddix of Richmond

 Feb. 1

• Son born to Lisa Fisher and Steven Powell of Mt. Vernon

• Son born to Marshonda Johnson and Louis Windom of Berea

• Son born to Shana and Brian Ford of Beattyville

• Son born to Billie Wynn and Austin Short Berea

 

Baptist Health, Richmond

