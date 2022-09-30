Baptist Health Richmond Births

Nov. 19

• Daughter and son born to Haley Howard and Glenn Neeley of Tyner

 

Nov. 23

• Daughter born to Amber and Cody Turner of Stanton

• Son born to Kelly and Joseph Banks of Booneville

• Son born to Mahaleigh Broadus and Jason Norton of Madison County

• Daughter born to Ashley and Alan Scott of Madison County

 

Nov. 24

• Daughter born to Olivia Gross and Terry Hurd of Irvine

• Son born to Sandra Sizemore and David Isaacs of Berea

 

Nov. 25

• Daughter born to Amanda Patton and Richard Centers of Irvine

• Son born to Kristen Beckler and Charles Cox of Irvine

• Son born to Alivia and Cody Gibson of Booneville

Aug. 9

• Daughter born to Jared and Angel Smith of Berea

Aug. 10

• Daughter born to Duke Allen and Jillian Barborich of Beattyville

• Son born to Johnathan and Jamie Walters of Beattyville

Aug. 15

• Son born to Steven Smith and Hayley Applegate of Richmond

Aug. 16

• Daughter born to Michael Keeton, Jr. and Heather Sams of Paint Lick

• Son born to Steven Strange and Katelyn Abner or Richmond

Aug. 17

• Daughter born to Austin – Lee and Emily Ruble of Berea

• Son born to Steven Whitaker and Candice Himes of Lancaster

Aug. 18

• Son born to Michael Borroughs and Chelsea Thorpe

Aug. 22

• Son born to David Pruitt and Carley Winstead of Berea

• Daughter born to Robert Shelton and Tiffany Brandenburg of Richmond

Aug. 23

• Daughter born to Matthew and Brittany Goosey of Richmond

• Daughter born to Salvador Valadez and Rubi Ayala of Richmond

Aug. 24

• Son born to Lakeshia Wilson of Tyner

• Son born to Deshawn Warford and Alonza Myers of Richmond

Aug. 25

• Daughter born to Joshua Southard and Devanee Rogers of Richmond

• Daughter born to Harley Hall and Macenzie Fleener of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kerry Cooper, Jr. and Topanga Bryant of Richmond

• Daughter born to Sarah Jurgensen of Richmond

• Son born to Gary and Elizabeth Savage of Berea

Aug. 26

• Daughter born to Rick and Crystal Wilhoit of Berea

• Son born to Jacob and Hannah Renner of Berea

Aug. 29

• Son born to Michael Needham and Allyssa Napier of Richmond

• Daughter born to Teddy and Raven Richardson of Richmond

• Daughter born to Mackenzie and Dianna Isaacs of McKee

Aug. 30

• Son born to Carditt Judd and Jessica Smith or Richmond

Sept. 1

• Son born to Steven Goins and Sarah Ronan of Richmond

Sept. 2

• Daughter born to Timothy Close and Kaylee Smith of Richmond

Sept. 10

• Son born to David Obert and Hope Burgess of Richmond

