Aug. 9
• Daughter born to Jared and Angel Smith of Berea
Aug. 10
• Daughter born to Duke Allen and Jillian Barborich of Beattyville
• Son born to Johnathan and Jamie Walters of Beattyville
Aug. 15
• Son born to Steven Smith and Hayley Applegate of Richmond
Aug. 16
• Daughter born to Michael Keeton, Jr. and Heather Sams of Paint Lick
• Son born to Steven Strange and Katelyn Abner or Richmond
Aug. 17
• Daughter born to Austin – Lee and Emily Ruble of Berea
• Son born to Steven Whitaker and Candice Himes of Lancaster
Aug. 18
• Son born to Michael Borroughs and Chelsea Thorpe
Aug. 22
• Son born to David Pruitt and Carley Winstead of Berea
• Daughter born to Robert Shelton and Tiffany Brandenburg of Richmond
Aug. 23
• Daughter born to Matthew and Brittany Goosey of Richmond
• Daughter born to Salvador Valadez and Rubi Ayala of Richmond
Aug. 24
• Son born to Lakeshia Wilson of Tyner
• Son born to Deshawn Warford and Alonza Myers of Richmond
Aug. 25
• Daughter born to Joshua Southard and Devanee Rogers of Richmond
• Daughter born to Harley Hall and Macenzie Fleener of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kerry Cooper, Jr. and Topanga Bryant of Richmond
• Daughter born to Sarah Jurgensen of Richmond
• Son born to Gary and Elizabeth Savage of Berea
Aug. 26
• Daughter born to Rick and Crystal Wilhoit of Berea
• Son born to Jacob and Hannah Renner of Berea
Aug. 29
• Son born to Michael Needham and Allyssa Napier of Richmond
• Daughter born to Teddy and Raven Richardson of Richmond
• Daughter born to Mackenzie and Dianna Isaacs of McKee
Aug. 30
• Son born to Carditt Judd and Jessica Smith or Richmond
Sept. 1
• Son born to Steven Goins and Sarah Ronan of Richmond
Sept. 2
• Daughter born to Timothy Close and Kaylee Smith of Richmond
Sept. 10
• Son born to David Obert and Hope Burgess of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.