Usually, every family has one. In my family, it was my mother’s uncle, Earnest Dalton.
My mom mentioned when she was leaving for school in the morning, she would see him in a car passed out sometimes with a female friend. My mom said there were government programs to put young men to work at that time, and Earnest took advantage of that to leave home at a young age.
At some point, Earnest drank some moonshine that caused him problems the rest of his life. The condition was commonly called jake leg. It was caused by the addition of an industrial chemical to the liquor. It was highly toxic to the spinal cord. It caused partial paralysis in the legs and resulted in a peculiar walk.
Unfortunately, this didn’t keep Earnest away from all liquor. Perhaps lured by the thought of easy money, he set up a still of his own on his father’s land. After the still was discovered, Earnest and his father were both sentenced to prison time. (I am sure this caused a hardship for the family and embarrassment.)
My mother said Earnest was asked about a letter he was writing home by the jailer. He had referred to seeing someone as “ole Tom” in jail, and the jailer wanted to know if it was a code or a real person. Earnest answered it was his dad. The jailer strongly suggested he show more respect for his dad in the future.
After getting out of jail, Earnest headed north. He worked in the coal mines for years. He was married for a while but then divorced. At some point, he returned home. He had contracted black lung from the work in the mines. That was not his only physical problem. He also lost both of his legs below the knee.
Earnest lived close enough to my granny that she could help care for him. Granny also helped another brother Bill after he lost one leg below knee. By this time, she was a widow. She would walk down the road daily to both of their trailers to help them. She was always a godly influence to her family.
Earnest didn’t let his handicap keep him totally homebound, though. He had a golf cart that he would get on and drive around. He would occasionally drive on rough, uneven ground and get thrown off the cart. He was a tough old guy.
The late 1980’s were hard for my grandmother Gladys. She lost two brothers, Earl, and William in 1988. She lost her brother-in-law Ottis and her last brother Earnest in 1989.
Preserve your family history whether it is good or bad. There are always lessons to be learned from the past.
