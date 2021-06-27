Madison County won a seat on the Kentucky Democratic Party’s State Central Executive Committee on Saturday, when Rebecca Blankenship of Berea was elected the Youth Representative for Congressional District 6 during the party’s District Convention.
The State Central Executive Committee is the controlling body of the Kentucky Democratic Party, responsible for overseeing Party operations.
“My focus is very much on making sure the rural County Democratic Committees all over our District are supporting each other effectively,” Blankenship said. “In the last decade or so there has been too little attention to the local races that really most embody our Democratic values.”
Each Congressional District is represented by two men, two women, and one person of any gender under age 35. Blankenship assumes the seat reserved for a person under 35.
“We as Democrats want to hear from the people of this community. We need to hear what our needs are so that we can focus on putting folks into power to fix them,” said Blankenship.
Blankenship joins incumbents Brenda McClanahan and Clint Morris, and newcomers Trent Garrison, Josh Mers, Roy Harrison, and Brenda Monarrez, in the CD6 delegation.
