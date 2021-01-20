An early afternoon fire destroyed Bittersweet Woodworking Studio owned by Steve Farmer late last week.
The entire studio, equipment and inventory inside the structure at the time was destroyed in the blaze.
The Berea Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 1:50 p.m. last Thursday.
Brent Billings of the Berea Fire Department said the structure was “fully involved” upon arrival.
“No one was injured in the fire but the structure was a total loss,” Billings said. “Because of the contents of the building, the fire burned very rapidly and produced a lot of heavy smoke that could be seen from miles away.”
Billings added the cause of the fire was likely because of “sparks that came from a piece of machinery inside the workshop while workers were working inside.”
According to Billings, crews cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
