Blitz

Hank Fay, left, purchased six beds and nabbed the 1,000th bed installed by the Victory Garden Blitz, now in its eighth year of service to Madison County. This year, 231 beds were installed. From left are: Fay, Cheyenne Olson, Melanie Hazzard, Rodney Thacker, Marissa Beatty. (Submitted)

