The Berea Victory Garden Blitz is gearing up for its 7th annual event but not without some challenges and difficulties.
This year, almost every aspect of this large community project has been touched. The price of cedar boards increased by 33% over last year and the search for top-quality soil has taken organizers across the county and beyond.
This is the second year for the Blitz in the middle of a pandemic which also poses extra challenges for the event which has installed more 825 raised garden beds across the county since 2015.
“We have designed our work to accommodate social distancing, mask wearing and volunteers working in teams of two. Also, two people cannot ride together in a vehicle unless they are from the same “bubble,” said Ed Clautice, Team leader for the 2021 Blitz.
In 2020, the covid-19 virus hit just a month before the Blitz was scheduled to launch at the Berea Municipal Utilities parking lot. For safety reasons, the city closed that location for the Blitz and volunteers gathered on the Dinner Bell parking lot to build the first 60 beds. The remaining beds were built on the Berea Urban Farm.
“We learned a lot about how to manage the Blitz over weeks with fewer volunteers instead of during three days with 100 worker. We are organized this year and ready to go!” Clautice said.
“In the past, we have always had lots of volunteers from students and staff at both Berea College and Centre College,” said Cheyenne Olson, Blitz team organizer. “We are tapping into a new group to fill those slots where our regular workers are out of town.
Kara Crispin, Sustainable Berea board member and coordinator for volunteers said she has not received one single “no” to a request to volunteer. “People seem excited about the Blitz this year,” Crispin said.
Pamela Corley, local artist and director of Kitty Inc, is in charge of the Blitz Chef’s Team who will “create fabulous homemade food from 9 am to 5 pm for the volunteers,” Corley said.
The purpose of the Victory Garden Blitz is two fold: to get materials people need to grow food at home, and to strengthen the neighborhood by bringing people together around food.
The Blitz provides beds for anyone who wants them, but it focuses on supplying deeply discounted garden beds for low-income families.
“We can do that only because of people who provide financial support to the Blitz. We are very grateful for all the people who make the Blitz possible,” Olson said.
Every year the Blitz turns up with a special feature and this year there are two:
28 raised beds will be installed at the Silver Creek Elementary School for the fourth grade science class, and a special raised garden bed for children in wheelchairs will be built for White Hall Elementary in Richmond. Students res
“Making beds available for the schools is a real treat for us,” said Crispin. “Teaching the next generation about healthy and nutritious food is so important. So much of this knowledge has been lost.”
In addition, The Blitz beds are now available to people across Madison County because of a gift from the Madison County Conservation District.
Blitz organizers are hoping for dry weather from April 2 to April 17.
“We will have fun regardless,” Olson said. It is just a great event with good food, friendship and fun.”
To order a garden bed or to sign up to volunteer, go to www.sustainableberea.org/Berea-Victory-Garden-Blitz or call Sustainable Berea at 859-985-1689.
Deadline for ordering beds is March 20.
