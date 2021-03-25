P
eople often use the phrase “blood is thicker than water.” It is almost cliche at this point, and it’s becoming increasingly irrelevant. It is no secret that in smaller, rural communities, the family dynamic is vastly different from larger, urban areas. However, despite the close-knit feel many families have in our community, blood isn’t always thicker than water.
A good friend says, “blood might be thicker, but sometimes water is there when blood isn’t.”
In small communities like Kirksville, where there is a Rockwell-esque feel, as if everyone is familiar, the people who may have been there for you at your most vulnerable may not be the people to whom you are genetically bound.
The person who helped your world to begin turning again might have been someone at Roundhill Store that you only see a few times a week, it might be a neighbor up the street, or it might be a passerby who only knows you by association.
In a world where “family” doesn’t look the same across the board, let’s normalize making family just equal love. When people love you enough to help you, isn’t that what a family is? All my life, I have heard these cliches that indicate only your family will love you enough to help you in your time of need, but as I get older and see our community grow, I realize this isn’t true.
People who love you will always be there for you in your time of need, and those people are your family- shared ancestor or no. If these cliches were true, what would it mean for our community members who have no biological family remaining? The widower with no children, the only child who never married or had children, or anyone else who has suffered tremendous loss and is left alone in the world? Do they truly lack family? Or do they just lack people who are biologically related to them?
When we overuse these cliches, it tells people who already feel alone that they have no one who genuinely loves them- no one who is willing to help them. In a community like Kirksville, that is simply not the case.
For several years I have heard my father say, “there are three kinds of people in the world: people who lie about doing, people who dream about doing, and people who just do.” There are so many people in Kirksville who are just “do-ers”; they do the right thing to help people with enormous integrity and never utter a word to make themselves shine because of their good deeds. Those “do-ers” are the people I want in my family- because, at the end of the day, biological family isn’t all you have. I think that my uncle, Earl Barnes, was probably the truest testament to this sentiment that I have ever encountered.
He had friends all over the map that considered him their family because he was in their corner in times of need- and any other time. Uncle Earl was willing to help them, love them, pray for them, whatever the situation called for.
The amount or type of people you have in your life directly correlates to the love you show to people and how much of a “do-er” you are willing to be. Kirksville is full of quiet “do-ers” who just want to help their fellow community members find a life they are proud of.
Growing up here means that I have a lot of family who aren’t required by biological ties to love me; they love me because they choose to ... and sometimes that is the best kind of family.
———
