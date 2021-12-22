Bobbie Ruth Dulaney Helton, age 74, of Guynn Road, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home after a long illness.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Bush officiating. Burial will follow in the Helton Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
