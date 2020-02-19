Boone Tavern general manager James Smock, 57, was arrested earlier this month and charged with theft.
According to the Berea Police Department, Smock allegedly stole $63,990.89 through daily deposits and an additional $3,804.12 from a house bank stored on the premises. Smock was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (more than $10,000, less than $1 million).
According the Berea Police Department, Smock was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center and and refused to speak to BPD detectives.
The department eventually received and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
