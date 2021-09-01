Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 and get your stockpile ready, as the Boone Way Yard Sale crawls almost 200 miles through all the little towns and hamlets along US 25 from Corbin in Knox and Whitley Counties to Richwood in Boone County.
The event was 2020 reschedule of the US 25 Yard Sale due to COVID-19 and covers the same route, but only lasts 2 days. Organizers hope going to a two-day event will appeal to the sellers with the shoppers and make for an improved event for both groups.
School teams, clubs and church groups have discovered such events provide them with outreach and fundraising opportunities.
Organizers advise vendors to plan ahead, price your items for sale at a reasonable price, find a good location along US 25 or have extra bold and visible signage.
“Having both really means success,” group organizers said. “Make sure you have permission to set up, set up safely, prepare for some wind, and have a great time.”
