John Sexton is an average 6-year-old boy. He loves riding on tractors, 4-wheelers, and boats. John enjoys life on the farm and fishing with his family at ponds and lakes. However, John and his family are currently fighting a serious battle. John needs a kidney transplant as a repercussion of HUS (Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome).
The condition occurs from damage to the kidneys when the small blood vessels become inflamed or damaged. In February of 2021, John’s parents had taken him to the doctor because he was ill with what they believed was a typical stomach virus, however, John was diagnosed with E-Coli 0157 which led to the HUS.
In most cases, the E-Coli typically resolves, but in John’s case, it did not.
“John was perfectly healthy. Just a normal boy when all of this unexpectedly happened,” Sexton’s mother Katie Sexton said. “What we were told would be a short-lived illness turned into his current situation of still being on dialysis and needing a kidney transplant.”
John has currently been on dialysis for nearly year. The dialysis alters and prevents him from some activities that he loves and enjoys.
“He loved going to the lake,” Katie said. “He loved going to the public pools and the waterparks and those are all things he cannot do. You know if we are planning anything we have to take into account are we going to have enough time to do his dialysis treatment tonight? Are we going to have the right medicine? Will they have the right foods if we go somewhere? Everything is restricted. Just simple things that you kind of take for granted. You have to approach every day differently now.”
She added there are benefits to being on dialysis.
“There is pros and cons of dialysis just like with transplants,” she said. “There is a host of problems that can accompany it, but not a cure. It’s kind of risk versus benefit. The doctors said for him to have more of a normal life and not to be on a dialysis machine every day that we should pursue a kidney transplant.”
Despite the obstacles John and his family are facing, his mother says that he never complains and maintains a positive outlook on the situation. Even without a full understanding of the circumstances he’s facing a young age, John’s faith resides in God.
To be eligible to be a donor, the process can take around three months. Donors begin by completing a questionnaire to begin the process. Just as the patient has their own care team, so does the donor.
The Sexton family hopes John’s story will raise awareness to importance of organ donation. According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are an estimated 100,791 individuals awaiting a kidney transplant and an estimated 121,678 individuals awaiting a life-saving organ transplant in the United States.
