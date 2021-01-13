The Madison Southern Eagles (1-3) went 1-2 on the week, with losses to Madison Central (72-67) and South Laurel (73-61), with a win over Marion County (74-47) sandwiched in the middle.
Trent DeVries led Southern against Central with 21 points. Through four games, DeVries is averaging 18.5 points per contest. Jayden Adams also shined against Central with a 15-point night.
Adams led Southern against Marion County with another 15-point effort. Jay Rose and DeVries chipped in 12 points each in the win.
Jay Rose’s 22 points paced Southern in the loss to South Laurel. Rose is averaging 13.5 points per game this season.
DeVries finished with 15 points, while Zach Hudson ended the game with 9 points.
Pirates fall to Sayre in All ‘A’
The Berea Pirates trip to the All ‘A’ ended in the first round with a 68-59 loss to Sayre Tuesday night.
The Pirates got 14 points each from Jaylon Dorsey and Trenten Wilson. Jayden Smith added 10 points, while Quenten Morgan finished with 6 points.
Last Friday, the Pirates (1-2) also dropped a 65-64 decision to Bluegrass United. Dorsey finished with a double-double, 30 points, and 11 rebounds.
Through three games, he is averaging 20 points per game.
Smith finished the game with 12 points, while Trenton Wilson added 10 in the loss.
Through three games, the Pirates have three players averaging double figures as Wilson is chipping in 12.6 points a game and Smith is tossing in 10.6 per contest.
